And It’s Gone. Toyota GR86 Sells Out In The UK In 90 Minutes, No More Stock Likely

Demand for the enthusiast-friendly GR86 has been high, while production looks to be limited

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you had high hopes of buying a new Toyota GR86 to demolish those twisty B-roads, then, unfortunately, we have some bad news. The UK’s entire stock of the desirable Japanese sports car has sold out, with all cars allocated in less than 90 minutes upon release. With a starting price of less than £30,000 and a much needed power boost to the outgoing GT86’s 200bhp power plant, the revised Toyota GR86 has all the makings of a driving enthusiast’s dream and reviews of the pre-production test units have been overwhelmingly positive, so it’s easy to see why the car sold out so quickly.

Unfortunately, the news continues to get worse for British buyers who missed out on the sports car, as Toyota isn’t planning to allocate any more GR86’s in the UK for the rest of 2022, according to Autocar. Eager buyers who tried to order a GR86 but were unsuccessful have been placed on a waiting list in case of any cancellations, but we think anyone would be crazy to cancel an order at this point. The new Toyota GR86 is set to have a short production run of only two years, a result of impending crash regulations that the car will not comply with - meaning there will be a limited number of cars made for UK roads despite the high demand.

Enthusiast-friendly, affordable sports cars such as the GR86 are a dying breed with only a few options available on the market, such as the Mazda MX-5 and the upcoming Nissan Z - which won’t even be sold in the UK. See also: It’s A Family Affair: Toyota GR86 Drifts Alongside GT86 And AE86 The new GR86 will be powered by a Subaru-sourced 2.4-litre 4-cylinder boxer engine, providing 229bhp to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. An automatic gearbox is the only option available on the GR86 at a cost of £2090, but the manual is undoubtedly the better option for the spirited drives the GR86 was designed for.

The GR86 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin PS4 tyres. Updates over the outgoing GT86 include more muscular exterior styling with the addition of a small lip spoiler, a pair of humps on the roof and more aggressive front and rear bumpers. The GR86 also features an updated interior including a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The most important changes are those made to the powerplant. The outgoing GT86’s underwhelming 2.0-litre 200bhp boxer engine has been replaced by a hearty 2.4-litre, 232bhp unit, which has reduced the 0-62mph time by 1.1 seconds to just 6.3 seconds in the new car.