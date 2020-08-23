An Electric Rolls-Royce Phantom V Is The Definition Of Refinement

Electric conversion specialist Lunaz has unveiled its battery-powered version of the Phantom V, one of the archetypal Rolls-Royces. It promises 300 miles of range and lots of modern features, but it ain’t cheap

There are few statelier cars than a Rolls-Royce Phantom V. After all, it was a car of choice for both John Lennon and the Queen, plus plenty of politicians and governors. It was originally powered by a 6.2-litre V8 mated to a four-speed auto, but the one you see here has a totally different, slightly more modern powertrain. We’ve seen a fair few electric classic car conversions, but this one just seems to fit better. Rolls-Royce did all it could to make the Phantom as quiet and as refined as possible, so it makes total sense to fit a near-silent motor and battery combination.

The battery pack is pretty big at 120kWh, so you’ll be trumping any Tesla owners you come across. We’re told you can expect over 300 miles on a charge before needing to plug in at either home or a fast-charger. There are no performance details, because that’s just vulgar dahling. It’s not just a straight swap from petrol to electric, though. Lunaz strips the cars back to the shell and gives it a full resto, before applying a lovely two-tone paint.

Then, a whole spread of modern luxuries are plumbed in. How does sat nav, WiFi and proper air con sound in an early ‘60s Rolls? There are also screens for the rear-seat passengers, bar service (yes, really) and rose gold trim pieces. Brakes, suspension and all the electrics are upgraded, too. Restomods are never cheap, and neither’s this one. You’ll need £500,000 to get Lunaz’s attention, but this is a Rolls-Royce and some hard graft has taken place to turn it into a super-modern 21st Century wafter. Of course it’s a lot of money, but we reckon it’s worth every penny.