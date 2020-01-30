An Electric Hummer With 1000bhp Is Officially On The Way

GMC has confirmed it will be making an all-new, fully electric Hummer, and it'll be revealed in May

The new GMC Hummer EV has been teased via this single image

The Hummer is making a comeback, but it’ll be a very different vehicle from the old version. Originally released as a hilariously impractical civilian version of the Humvee military vehicle before being diluted into the cynical H2 and then the smaller H3, GMC is giving the Hummer an all-electric makeover. Confirming rumours which have been circulating automotive media for a while now, GMC announced that the vehicle - officially christened as the ‘GMC Hummer EV’ - will be fully revealed on 20 May 2020.

As is the norm for a new, premium electric vehicle, the Hummer will pack some serious figures. It’ll be good for 986bhp (1000hp), and a 0-60mph time of three seconds dead. 11,500lb ft is quoted as the torque figure, although before you get excited, this will be torque at the wheels rather than at the engine. Even if that’s - rather sneakily - not specified in the press release. The GMC Hummer EV - which will be built at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant - has been teased via a single image (top of page) and an advert (above), the latter of which will air during the Super Bowl. Expect to be hearing much more about the vehicle in the coming months.

The last production Hummer, the H3, came to the UK in right-hand drive