AMG C63 Driver's Burnout Attempt Results In Engine Explosion And Catastrophic Fire

We get it: burnouts are fun. But doing one on what looks like a residential street with a bunch of people looking, in a car you don’t appear to have tried a burnout with before, is just a whole load of nope.

What went wrong for this Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe driver in Bankstown, Australia, wasn’t of the usual crashy viral video variety, however. In fact, the 25-year-old man failed to get much more than a brief bit of slip from the rear wheels, making us wonder if the traction control was left on.

Rather than give up, he continued to eschew all mechanical sympathy by mercilessly revving the poor AMG with the brakes on, resulting in a plume of white smoke billowing out of the left-hand exhaust bank. Oh, and a sizeable fireball erupting from the front end.