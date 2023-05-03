Alpine Tackles Pikes Peak With 500hp A110
This extreme A110 has just completed its first test runs ready for Pikes Peak in June.
Alpine has revealed its weapon of choice for its first entry in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This unique A110 started its test runs last week in LurcyLévis, in preparation for the 19.93km race which takes place 25 June.
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak project manager, François Letort, says, “The first two testing days went really smoothly. The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak met all its initial targets, which is a remarkable feat in such a short time. We are thus proud to unveil a spectacular model, both visually and in terms of its performance. All of us look forward to the legendary challenge that awaits us!”
It’s hard to ignore the A110’s enhanced proportions, with pronounced splitters and deflectors on the ends of the huge spoiler. There’s new side skirts, diffuser and an inlet on the roof to supply the engine with ample air, achieving nearly 500hp. The car has also been stripped back and designed in its lightest possible form of 950kg.
See also: Alpine A110 E-ternité EV Concept Goes Topless
Chief designer at Alpine, Raphaël Linari, says, “The A110 Pikes Peak brings out the wildest side of this iconic car. It is agile and light by design, but with its specific aerodynamics and extreme proportions, it has become a genuine racing beast. This legendary event was an endless source of inspiration to push our creativity and enhance the A110 while integrating the constraints associated with performance.”
0 comments