Alpine Tackles Pikes Peak With 500hp A110

Alpine has revealed its weapon of choice for its first entry in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This unique A110 started its test runs last week in LurcyLévis, in preparation for the 19.93km race which takes place 25 June.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak project manager, François Letort, says, “The first two testing days went really smoothly. The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak met all its initial targets, which is a remarkable feat in such a short time. We are thus proud to unveil a spectacular model, both visually and in terms of its performance. All of us look forward to the legendary challenge that awaits us!”