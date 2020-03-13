Alfaholics Has Built A Full Carbon GTA-R Shell And Now We Need To Lie Down
The British-based 105-series Alfa restorers have revealed a new carbon fibre shell for its GTA-R programme, and we're in love
We’ve been saying for a while that the restomod scene will explode before too long. With modern performance cars ever more constrained by regulations, petrolheads will increasingly turn to the reinvention of older stuff for internally-combusted kicks.
It’s an exciting prospect, especially when companies like Alfaholics are responsible for stunning work like this. The UK-based firm - which specialises in 105-series Alfa Romeos - has just revealed a carbon shell for its GTA-R build programme, and, well…it’s just a bit much, isn’t it?
Looking at these images of the bare carbon shell, it’s hard to resist the urge to bite one’s fist. Owners will, of course, end up getting the body panels painted (we suspect red will be a popular option), but it almost seems like a shame to cover up all that weave.
The whole shebang makes for a 70kg saving over one of Alfaholics’ steel-bodied GTA-Rs, and a still impressive 38kg reduction when compared to the GTA-R 290. Any build featuring the new shell will include various lightweight parts including billet titanium suspension. When complete, you’re looking at a power-to-weight ratio of 300bhp/tonne.
Prices haven’t been mentioned, but to give you an idea of how spendy this might be, the 290 - which has a bonnet, boot and doors made from carbon - is already well over £200,000 depending on spec. But still, it’s a far more interesting way of spending money than splurging it on a modern, over-powered supercar, we reckon.
