Alfaholics Has Built A Full Carbon GTA-R Shell And Now We Need To Lie Down

We’ve been saying for a while that the restomod scene will explode before too long. With modern performance cars ever more constrained by regulations, petrolheads will increasingly turn to the reinvention of older stuff for internally-combusted kicks.

It’s an exciting prospect, especially when companies like Alfaholics are responsible for stunning work like this. The UK-based firm - which specialises in 105-series Alfa Romeos - has just revealed a carbon shell for its GTA-R build programme, and, well…it’s just a bit much, isn’t it?