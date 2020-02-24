Alfa Romeo Is (Possibly) Teasing A 600bhp+ Giulia GTA

The Alfa Romeo Giulia might be about to receive a whole lot more power. Following rumours about a 612bhp ‘GTA’ version of the car that first emerged last month, Alfa has released a teaser which might well be related.

It carries the message “a momentous comeback,” which would fit nicely with the GTA badge, a moniker not used by Alfa for around 15 years. There was talk of GTA versions of the Brera and 159, but both cars failed to emerge.