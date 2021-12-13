Akio Toyoda Is The Kind Of Car Company Boss Who Does Skids At PR Events

There aren’t any other car company bosses like Akio Toyoda. He’s made it his personal mission to make Toyota‘s traditionally very sensible cars more exciting, and is a lot more hands-on than your average high-ranking motoring industry exec. The GR Yaris was largely his idea, and after Toyota developed a Corolla with a hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine, he had a go himself and immediately insisted it go racing. And made sure he was part of the driver line-up.

He’s competed in all sorts of races under his pseudonym ‘Morizo’, including the Nurburgring 24 Hours. And although we’re now in the motorsport off season, ‘Morizo’ has managed to squeeze in one more outing before the end of the year.