ABT's Audi RS6 Legacy Edition Packs A Punch With 760 hp

Audi’s top performance models never deliver quite enough power for the family-owned German engineering company ABT. So, its latest overhaul of the Audi RS6 Performance, yet again, squeezes more than an extra 100hp of out the stock engine. The RS6 has been boosted from 630hp to 760hp with the help of an ABT turbocharger, intercooler and improved air routing to the V8 engine.

Cooling upgrades are particularly important to stop the engine from exploding under this new found power. So, carbon front skirt inserts, air intake grille and a carbon bonnet insert help to dissipate the heat more effectively. Of course, there’s also a number of additional carbon features including the front lip, wing mirrors, side skirts, rear skirt insert and rear wing.