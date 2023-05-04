ABT's Audi RS6 Legacy Edition Packs A Punch With 760 hp
ABT is known for taking already quick Audis to new heights, here's its latest creation: the 760hp RS6-LE.
Audi’s top performance models never deliver quite enough power for the family-owned German engineering company ABT. So, its latest overhaul of the Audi RS6 Performance, yet again, squeezes more than an extra 100hp of out the stock engine. The RS6 has been boosted from 630hp to 760hp with the help of an ABT turbocharger, intercooler and improved air routing to the V8 engine.
Cooling upgrades are particularly important to stop the engine from exploding under this new found power. So, carbon front skirt inserts, air intake grille and a carbon bonnet insert help to dissipate the heat more effectively. Of course, there’s also a number of additional carbon features including the front lip, wing mirrors, side skirts, rear skirt insert and rear wing.
Take a look inside and the interior has been upgraded with ABT logo details on the headrests and floor mats. The gearshift paddles, door sill trim and dashboard feature Dinamica soul fabrics, which are a very fine fiber composite. It creates what ABT describes as a “flame-retardant, soft, suede-like surface”.
This model also comes with access to the ‘myABT’ app which shows details about the vehicle’s performance data including additional power, coolant and intake air temperature. There’s also different drive settings such as Eco, Sport and Race to adjust the performance to meet the driver’s preferences.
The RS6-LE sits on coilovers and sports stabilisers on the front and rear axles to keep it tight to the road. It’s fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport 295/30 ZR22 tires and features ABT’s high performance forged glossy black rims. This special edition will be limited to just 200 units that combine practicality with insane performance.
