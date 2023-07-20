A Tuner Has Already Designed Two Lamborghini Revuelto Body Kits
German firm DMC has released renderings of two kits for Lamborghini’s recently revealed hybrid supercar
It was only a few months ago that Lamborghini revealed its all-new, 1,001bhp Revuelto supercar, but the aftermarket works quickly, so we already have a couple of body kits to take a look at. Well, renders of body kits, but still, that’s swift work from DMC.
The two modded Revuelto packages from the German firm are called ‘Molto Veloce’ and ‘Schumacher’. Much of the two kits are the same - at the front of each is an Aventador SVJ-inspired splitter, plus redesigned front wings sporting carbon fibre vents. Around the sides are vents and extended side skirts made from carbon fibre, while at the rear there’s a new bumper featuring a load of new vents.
It’s in the rear wing design where the two diverge. The Molto Veloce has an SVJ-style wing, while the Schumacher’s is more of a conventional, motorsport-style part, featuring a CNC-machined rendition of the Lamborghini bull and a ‘1 of 88’ marking. Oh, and the wing is also frigging huge.
DMC has thought up a few ways to extract further cash from its punters, too. The first of these is a ‘ZESAD’ exhaust system with a natty gold finish, promising “mesmerizing exhaust notes,” DMC reckons.
You can even liberate an extra 88bhp courtesy of an American firm called Gintani which DMC has partnered with, because, of course, the 1,001bhp stock figure clearly isn’t enough. Exactly how the increase is achieved, we’re not sure. The final offering is a set of ‘AL13’ forged wheels, for which no sizing information is provided.
DMC uses pre-impregnated carbon fibre for the two Revuelto kits, and that stuff doesn’t come cheap. The full package costs $88,888 (£69,000), while a kit on its own is $49,990 (around £39,000).
