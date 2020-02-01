A Kangaroo At Bathurst Had A Go At Being A Safety Car

The Mount Panorama circuit is known for its wildlife invasions, with any races at Bathurst known for the driver notes specifically mentioning what to do when a kangaroo finds its way onto the track.

We hope the drivers read the rules because that’s exactly what happened during practice for this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hours. A couple of ‘roos cheerily hopped along the track on the run up to The Cutting and holding up a queue of cars, prompting the red flags.