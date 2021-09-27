A Jaguar XJS With A Supercharged Chevy V8 Is The Engine Swap You Didn't Expect

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Engine swaps don’t get much more delightfully incongruous than this one. Someone in Illinois took a 1977 example of the classy, pretty Jaguar XJS, and transformed it into something that looks like it belongs in Mad Max. If there were more tarmac roads left to drive on in the Mad Max world, that is. The car was off to a good start when the current owner and his son took the keys in the year 2000, rocking a rare and very mean-looking Lister body kit. Traditionally, an XJS is littered in spangly chrome and silver bits, but not this one. It’s almost entirely black, save for the rims of the 16-inch Apex Ultra 16-inch wheels. Oh, and the dirty-great supercharger poking out of a hole in the bonnet.

Specifically, it’s a Dyer’s Blowers 6-71 ‘charger, which sits atop a 467 cubic-inch (7.62-litre) Chevrolet V8. Other powertrain attributes include Holley 750-CFM (cubic feet per minute) carburettors, a Weiand intake manifold, and roller lifters and roller rockers. As a neat finishing touch, the rocker covers have been given Jaguar badging. The V8 powers the rear wheels via the famously tough General Motors TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox further strengthened with new bands and clutches. The engine and ‘box went were installed in 2018, while the Lister ‘kit was refinished in 2020. We haven’t been able to find any videos of the car running, but thanks to a custom exhaust system with side exits just in front of the rear wheels, it should sound incredible from the cabin.

Additional modifications include BFGoodrich G-Force Comp-2 all-season tyres, Spax adjustable coilovers and Girling vented discs. The latter retains the standard XJS inboard setup at the rear. Inside, the cabin is looking healthy with both the tan leather seats and black leather dashboard retrimmed. The XJS has also been treated to additional soundproofing under its fresh velour carpets, and a Lister-badged steering wheel. The best part about the interior? The view of the supercharger assembly, of course.

That's quite a view.