Matt Robinson 6 hours ago
A Four-Pot Morgan Sports Car Is On The Way With A Supra/Z4 Engine

Morgan has teased an all-new model - most likely a Plus Four - ahead of a reveal at the Geneva Motor Show

Morgan is in the midst of a reinvention. Having brought out an all-new ‘Plus Six’ with gasps a modern, bonded aluminium platform, the Malvern Hills-based manufacturer is about to reveal a second new-school model.

It’ll be based on the same ‘CX’ architecture as the Plus Six (below), but with the B58 BMW inline-six engine replaced with an inline-four. So it’s a Plus Four? Most likely, and we can probably guess the engine too - Munich’s B48 four-pot seems the most likely candidate.

This engine - which, like the B58, is used in the Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 - is available in multiple states of tune, so it’s a little trickier to nail down the output. It could be pushing out anything from 197bhp to 306bhp, or Morgan may even give a choice of power levels.

The Morgan Plus Four will look much like the Six

Whatever happens, the Plus Four will be quick, with an anticipated weight figure under a tonne. The Z4 and ‘A90’ Supra, for comparison, hover around the 1400kg mark when fitted with four-cylinder engines, yet still manage to hit 62mph in just over five seconds. Neither is available with a manual gearbox, but Morgan will be offering one on its new creation, along with an automatic.

Despite all the modern stuff under the skin, the Plus Four will still be thoroughly old-school. Judging by the outline of what’s under the sheet in Morgan’s teaser, it’ll follow the classically-styled lines of the Plus Six. If the Four is anything like its big brother, it’ll also do without traction and stability controls.

We’ll know more when the car is revealed in full on 3 March at the Geneva Motor Show.

