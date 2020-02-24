A Four-Pot Morgan Sports Car Is On The Way With A Supra/Z4 Engine

Morgan is in the midst of a reinvention. Having brought out an all-new ‘Plus Six’ with gasps a modern, bonded aluminium platform, the Malvern Hills-based manufacturer is about to reveal a second new-school model.

It’ll be based on the same ‘CX’ architecture as the Plus Six (below), but with the B58 BMW inline-six engine replaced with an inline-four. So it’s a Plus Four? Most likely, and we can probably guess the engine too - Munich’s B48 four-pot seems the most likely candidate.

This engine - which, like the B58, is used in the Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 - is available in multiple states of tune, so it’s a little trickier to nail down the output. It could be pushing out anything from 197bhp to 306bhp, or Morgan may even give a choice of power levels.