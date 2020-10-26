or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley an hour ago 0
News

A Ferrari F40 On Wet, English Roads Is Pure Supercar Love

Making the most of supercar ownership is what Supercar Driver is all about, so capturing a stunning Ferrari F40 prowling the damp English countryside is the most perfect demo possible

Remind me later

Supercars are far too often pictured and videoed at a standstill, outside some picturesque country house after being tip-toed out of a fully covered specialist transporter truck. We like to moan about such garage queens, but what we have right here is the direct antithesis – a Ferrari F40, in the hands of its elderly and brilliant owner, on damp British roads.

Frankly, an F40 in the wild is one of life’s most beautiful sights; a vista that speaks to heart and soul, if not wallet. To see one in sumptuous slow-mo, kicking up the earthy colours of fallen autumn leaves as it negotiates the dark grey ribbon between two sleepy rural towns, is a rare treat.

Ferrari - A Ferrari F40 On Wet, English Roads Is Pure Supercar Love - News

The video, posted on Supercar Driver’s YouTube channel, introduces an 80-year-old gentleman called John Clower, who tells us a bit about his impressive car history and how he came to own the utterly gorgeous F40 that stars in the 19-minute tribute. John likes to use the red-painted icon whenever he can, which just about gives him hero status in our book, and explains his Supercar Driver (SCD) membership.

SCD organises events all around Europe that are designed to tempt owners of everything from classic 911 Carrera RSs to Pagani Huayras into using their machines the way they were meant to be. The programme works by giving owners a reason to pull their cars out of their garages; a destination or an event that brings them together with other well-to-do owners of equally lip-smacking exotica.

John’s story makes a fascinatingly nostalgic slice of automotive content pie best enjoyed with tea and biscuits. Take some time out of your Monday and, for a little while at least, live the F40 ownership dream. In the wet.

More Ferrari posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The RS3-Powered Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Can Pull 2G In Corners News BMW's M3/M4 M Performance Parts Include A Weird Exhaust And A Big Rear Wing News Even Spicier Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The 'Ring - Is This A GRMN? News Chevrolet Has A New 562bhp LS7-Based Crate Engine News Watch A Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit 214mph News The AMG GT Black Series Costs The Same As A Garage Of AMGs News Bask In The Nostalgia Of The Nogaro Blue Audi RS6 Tribute Edition News Ford Tuner Mountune Calls In Outside Help, Seeks Buyer

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or