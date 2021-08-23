A Bunch Of 90s/00s Sports Cars Raced At Le Mans Over The Weekend And The Noise Was Incredible

As we opined last year, the internally combusted soundtrack at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is getting far less interesting each year. The prototypes haven’t made sweet sounds for years, and it’s now slim pickings in the GT field too. By 2020, the last of the thundering old naturally-aspirated V8 Vantage GTE cars had gone, as had the legendary Chevrolet Corvette C7.R with its filthy exhaust note.

At the 2021 running of the event last weekend, the latter’s C8.R replacement was in play with a far more polite-sounding flat-plane V8. The 4.2-litre Porsche 911 RSR is probably the last great-sounding car across the whole grid, but even that’s been toned down a little compared to its screaming 4.0-litre predecessor.

Happily, there are aural delights away from the main event. The LMP3 cars of the Road to Le Mans support race sound fantastically rude since they’re powered by - of all things - the Nissan VK V8. Even better than that, though, is the Endurance Racing Legends series.