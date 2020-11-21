£9k Bargain Basement, TRD Or Facelift: Which Used Toyota GT86 Would You Pick?

With the new Subaru BRZ landing this week, we thought we'd pick out some used examples of its near-identical Toyota brother

The new 2022 Subaru BRZ made its grand debut a few days ago, which - of course - means we need to find a suitable used car for closer inspection. The thing is, we won’t actually be getting the next-gen version of the Subaru coupe over here in Europe. We will, however, be treated to its presumably mechanical identical Toyota ‘GR86’ brother. And so, it’s the Toyota version of the BRZ we’re scouring the classifieds for today, which makes our life much easier - the GT86 sold in significantly higher numbers in the UK, meaning there’s far more choice.

That’s why we’ve plucked out not one but three tempting GT86s, starting with the white 2013 example seen above, currently listed for sale on Autotrader. It’s not the cheapest we could find - there was an early car listed for just £8200, but the deeply upsetting, poorly framed portrait photos precluded it from selection. This one isn’t much more at £8995, and it looks great in Pearl White. It’s done 118,000 miles, but you wouldn’t know it - the car is in amazing condition inside and out. It seems to have been serviced by main Toyota dealers throughout its life, with the most recent work carried out only a few months ago. It’d be a great blank canvas for some modifications, we think.

Next up is a 2014 GT86 TRD, again from Autotrader. These seemed like a bit of a hard sell when they first came out in 2014, with the £31,495 list price representing a huge increase on the standard GT86. For that money, you were getting TRD aero goodies, bigger wheels, beefier brakes and a quad-exit exhaust, but no more power. Fast forward to today, and a liberal bashing with the depreciation stick makes the TRD-enhanced GT86 a lot more appealing. The car seen above and below is £13,750, and has is far less leggy than our bargain basement 86, with 51,000 miles on the clock.

Whether you’re after something that looks spicier than a regular GT86 without having to modify it yourself or want a more fitting starting point for some under-bonnet fettling, it’s well worth a look. There’s no mention of service history, so be sure to enquire about this if you end up giving the dealer a call. Finally, we have a 2017 GT86 on BuyaCar.co.uk. The youngest car here, it was produced after the sports car‘s mid-life facelift. The changes brought about by the refresh went beyond the new face, with Toyota adding retuned dampers and revised springs, plus new leather and Alcantara trim on the inside.