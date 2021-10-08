582bhp AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 Arrives With 130kg Extra Downforce

AC Schnitzer's treatment for the new M3 involves a big uplift in power and a whole load of functional aero devices

Since it’s known mostly for doing stuff to BMWs, it was only a matter of time before AC Schnitzer had a fiddle with the new M3. And here’s the result - a bewinged ‘ACS3’ G80 with nearly 600bhp. To be exact, it’s good for 582bhp, up from the 503bhp available in the M3 Competition. The torque meanwhile has risen from 479lb ft for 553. How these figures have been achieved hasn’t been detailed, but we’re fairly certain such increases should be possible through software alone, with the turbochargers and air intake setup left stock.

The M3 is already a handful with 503bhp, but happily, AC Schnitzer has sought to tame this more powerful version on track with lots of added aero bits, most of them made from carbon fibre. The rear wing on its own is good for a 70g downforce increase at 124mph, with a new splitter adding 40kg and a roof spoiler generating 20kg. If you’re not a fan of the big wing, there’s a more discrete boot spoiler option which is still good for a handy 50kg bump. Also on offer are some canards for the front bumper and a diffuser insert which - curiously - looks simpler than the stock part, with no ‘strakes’ running down the middle. Sprouting from it is a carbon-tipped quad stainless steel exhaust.

Want to change the suspension? You have two options. The less invasive one involves a pair of springs that lowers the front end by 15-20mm, with the rear left as is. Alternatively, there’s an adjustable RS coilover kit. Also on the chassis front, there are various new wheels on offer, with the car in the press pack wearing gloss black AC3 Lightweight forged wheels. Given the additional power, we’d recommend shodding those with some suitably sticky tyres.