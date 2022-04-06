278bhp ‘Eluminator’ Ford Performance Electric Crate Motor Is Back In Stock For $4000

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

When Ford Performance first dropped the 277bhp ‘Eluminator’ Mustang Mach-E crate motor last year, it sold out almost immediately. However, there’s good news for those who’ve waited to get their hands on this motor and finally complete their dream EV conversion project. The Ford Performance Eluminator Mach-E electric motor is now back in stock on the Ford Performance website for $4095 (£3130). This version of the Eluminator appears to be the same model as the one that hit the shelves last year, providing 278bhp and 317lb-ft of torque out of a compact electric motor that weighs in at just 93kg/205lbs. The price has increased by around $200 (£150), but you’ll be getting one of the best electric powertrains on the market for that price.

It’ll still need a traction inverter, a battery, a control system and a complex wiring setup to be fully functional, but you’ll have an impressive EV transformation on the cards if you can get your hands on the right equipment. See also: Why We Bought a Reva G-Wiz: The World’s Worst Electric Car EV conversions have been somewhat controversial with petrolheads, but with regulations around emissions steadily tightening and fuel prices on the rise, this Ford crate motor could be a great way to give something like a classic car an entirely new lease of life. Ford even built a 1978 F-100 truck with two Eluminator motors to showcase the potential of EV conversions. If a 473bhp truck from the 1970s doesn’t get you excited about electric cars, we don’t know if anything will.