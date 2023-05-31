2024 Range Rover Sport SV Gets 626hp And 180mph Top Speed

Said to be the most powerful Range Rover yet, the SV is equipped with a hybrid 4.4-liter twin-tubro V8 with 626hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. This offers a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds (in the sporty SV Mode) and a top speed of 180mph. Squeezing this kind of performance out of a huge SUV is no easy task, so there’s weight saving measures throughout to improve handling dynamics. 23-inch carbon fiber wheels and a carbon fiber bonnet contribute to an overall weight saving of 76kg.

Despite cutting weight in some areas, it’s still a big beast to slow down, so optional Brembo carbon ceramic brakes can be specified. For the first year of production the Range Rover Sport SV will come in the SV Edition One spec and to help its exclusivity, orders will run on an invite-only basis.