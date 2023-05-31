2024 Range Rover Sport SV Gets 626hp And 180mph Top Speed
The most powerful Range Rover yet gets vibrating seats from more than just the twin-tubo V8, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV.
Said to be the most powerful Range Rover yet, the SV is equipped with a hybrid 4.4-liter twin-tubro V8 with 626hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. This offers a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds (in the sporty SV Mode) and a top speed of 180mph. Squeezing this kind of performance out of a huge SUV is no easy task, so there’s weight saving measures throughout to improve handling dynamics. 23-inch carbon fiber wheels and a carbon fiber bonnet contribute to an overall weight saving of 76kg.
Despite cutting weight in some areas, it’s still a big beast to slow down, so optional Brembo carbon ceramic brakes can be specified. For the first year of production the Range Rover Sport SV will come in the SV Edition One spec and to help its exclusivity, orders will run on an invite-only basis.
The Sport SV has a new suspension system made up of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. The semi-active system means conventional anti-roll bars are no longer needed and body roll is improved to maintain a more level position when cornering. The SV has a slightly lower ride height, intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and torque vectoring help to improve its driving dynamics.
See also: A Restomod Range Rover Classic Makes For A Weirdly Brilliant City Car
Hybrid technology seen in this model reduces the SV’s carbon footprint and improves power delivery by making the vehicle more responsive. New driver assistance systems also feature, including Country Road Assist. When using adaptive cruise control, the car employs navigation data to automatically adjust the speed to anticipate bends in the road and changing speed limits.
At launch the Sport SV will have ‘Body and Soul Seats’. These are designed so passengers in the front seats can feel music. The vibrating seat backs work with 29 speakers in the car to create an immersive experience. It’s also supposed to help those of us with road rage by using the vibrations to reduce stress and anxiety. Developed in collaboration with Coventry University’s National Transport Design Centre, six tracks called Poise, Soothe, Serene, Cool, Tonic and Glow, can have a calming effect on occupants.
0 comments