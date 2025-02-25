This Isn’t The New Audi A7

Audi teases new A6 Avant, after a recent backtrack on naming strategy that would’ve seen it called the A7
New Audi A6, teaser
New Audi A6, teaser

What you’re looking at here isn’t the new Audi A7. Instead, this is your first look at the new Audi A6. We know that’s a strange way to introduce you to a news story but hear us out.

In 2023, Audi had thought it had the perfect way to mark out its internal combustion-powered cars from its electric ones. Why not give the EVs even numbers, and everything else odd, right?

That would’ve been a great solution for a completely new brand. However, the manufacturer has a long-established naming structure with its A and Q models. It turns out that’s one way to confuse customers and the people selling them.

Audi realised that and, after releasing the new A5 which would’ve previously been an A4, decided to can that whole idea. Which brings us to the new Audi A6.

Audi A5 Avant - badge detail
Audi A5 Avant - badge detail

This would’ve been the new A7 had the brand pressed on with those 2023 plans, but alas, here we are. Up to speed? Good.

Now, what is there to say about the new A6? Not a lot really at this stage, given we’ve only had one teaser image of the Avant. We can see there’s a slim full-width LED light bar peeking shining through the cloth cover draped across the car. That, and tailights above it. More shocking revelations as we have them.

It won’t be too long before we get a full breakdown of the new Audi A6 Avant, though. It’s set for a reveal on 4 March at 2pm CET, so mark that in your calendars if you’re on the edge of your seat reading this.

What should we expect? Certainly some internal combustion engine variants, quite possibly an EV to go alongside those and absolutely no mention of an RS6 at this stage. If one is to come, we’d anticipate that to be sometime in 2026.

