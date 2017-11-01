Work at Car Throttle

Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Come and work in one of the most exciting environments in automotive media
Car Throttle is the largest social brand in automotive and motorsports, and we’re quickly becoming the most important social agency in the enthusiast market. Our media brands, Car Throttle and WTF1, have over 15 million followers and serve 200 million monthly video views to a worldwide audience of enthusiasts.
Car Throttle - and its motorsport brand WTF1 - has been regularly featured in the press, making the ‘top five automotive video creators’ list by GQ (alongside TopGear and The Grand Tour) and called “prophetic of the future of many more media companies in the digital age” by Business Insider. See our most recent features in the press here.
We work with major brands including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, McLaren, Michelin and Shell. You can see more examples of what we do here.
We are backed by some of the world's most prominent media investors including Passion Capital (Last.fm, AOL), James Bromley (MailOnline, AutoTrader) and Blake Chandlee (Facebook).
At the moment there are no openings, but keep an eye on this page for new positions here at Car Throttle!
Jack Joy
Assistant Producer
Hey, I'm Jack! I help to create the quality video content you see here at Car Throttle. I like to spend my time watching films and spend my money fixing old cars I don't need. There's nothing better than working on cars with mates.
Jessica McFadyen
Head of WTF1
Car Throttle is the perfect environment for people looking to really challenge themselves. Being a small international team of 22, each individual has a strong effect on what and how we do things. Talented people who genuinely care about CT and are willing to put in that extra mile are recognised!
Ethan Smale
Head of Production
I joined Car Throttle when I was 21 and it has been the perfect place to nurture and fine-tune my video production skills. It's very rare to find such an energetic office environment and Car Throttle is exactly that.