Car Throttle was started in 2009 after founder Adnan Ebrahim realised there was no online platform for people like him: young, millennial car enthusiasts. Dubbed ‘Buzzfeed for cars’, the site quickly evolved into a vibrant community serving millions of users - called CTzens - who follow the brand on its apps and major social media platforms.

Car Throttle creates and distributes engaging car content and works closely with advertisers looking to reach a valuable audience. Our investors include the minds behind AOL, Facebook, Skype and MailOnline.

Car Throttle by the numbers

200 million car enthusiasts reached every month

500 million video views per month

7 million Facebook fans across our network

1.8 million subscribers on YouTube

74% of our traffic is social

70% of our users are mobile

20 employees in London and New York

Find out more about our audience and advertising opportunities →