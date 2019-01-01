Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Car Throttle was started in 2009 after founder Adnan Ebrahim realised there was no online platform for people like him: young, millennial car enthusiasts. Dubbed ‘Buzzfeed for cars’, the site quickly evolved into a vibrant community serving millions of users - called CTzens - who follow the brand on its apps and major social media platforms.
Car Throttle creates and distributes engaging car content and works closely with advertisers looking to reach a valuable audience. Our investors include the minds behind AOL, Facebook, Skype and MailOnline.
Find out more about our audience and advertising opportunities →
“Car Throttle serves the needs of a fanatical population - auto fans.”Pando Daily
“prophetic of the future of many more media companies in the digital age”Business Insider
“The largest auto social media site”Evening Standard
I started Car Throttle in 2011, frustrated with the lack of places for car enthusiasts to hang out online. We're now the largest social car brand in the world, and these days I spend my time growing the company, discussing partnerships with brands, promoting synergies, and driving a modified Nissan GT-R with a stupid wing on it.
I’m the guy you see in the YouTube films, comedy sketches and live videos. I own a Mk1 MX-5 called Phil and an E36 M3 lemon called Colin, and when I can’t think of anything funny to say, I’ll inappropriately touch a car’s exhaust. I’ve been told I’m less of a douchebag in real life than I appear on camera.
I help create videos on the Car Throttle and WTF1 YouTube channels. Alex refers to me as the "Robin to his Batman". I like to think that I'm the "Woody to his Buzz".
I helped Car Throttle grow from a small Facebook page to the world’s largest cross-platform auto publisher. My job is to identify and execute on growth opportunities in all areas of the business.
I head up all of the editorial content you see on Car Throttle. I’m approachable and polite, if fuelled with enough coffee.
I’m Jake, Head of Social Media for CT. I’m a big fan of old school muscle, and I’ll turn wrenches on whatever I can get my hands on! Straight outta ‘Murica 🇺🇸.
Having been a huge F1 fan all my life, I now work closely with our partners to help them connect with our followers, and to keep bringing the best content to our fans. Originally from Brixworth. Allllll about F1 #TeamLH.
I head up the US Sales Strategy, with the role of introducing Car Throttle to US partners. I’m a creative thinker and love developing new ideas, programs and partnerships. On weekends you will find me driving my Renegade Trailhawk on winding country roads and biking through mountain trails.
I'm a Social Media Exec here at Car Throttle. I love most things with a turbocharger and outside of work I spend a lot of my time fixing things on my car that didn’t really need fixing in the first place.
I’m one of the Social Media Execs at Car Throttle. I love buying rubbish cars that I don’t really fit in, making memes, and generally destroying anything I come near.
Here at CT we’ve created a culture, not just a company. Known as the Swiss Army Knife of the business, when I’m not overseeing finances, HR or all things admin, you’ll find me focusing on developing the human side of the enterprise (at the foosball table).
I'm responsible for coordinating and processing all of the orders that we receive. When I'm not in the office I'm buying worryingly cheap cars, before complaining when they break down!
Hey, I'm Jack! I help to create the quality video content you see here at Car Throttle. I like to spend my time watching films and spend my money fixing old cars I don't need. There's nothing better than working on cars with mates.
I'm responsible for answering all emails, phone calls and occasional letters that come through to CT HQ. Having grown-up around petrolheads my entire life, it's safe to say that if something has an engine in it, I'm going to like it.
I’m the magical content fairy that fills in for the other Matt when he’s overseas, in meetings or sleeping off a mighty gin hangover. Whatever, really. You’ll often find me photographing for car brands, too.